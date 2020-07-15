Lotus has revealed the perfect track day accompaniment to its range of sports cars – a new 'plug and play' Digital Instrument Pack that comes pre-loaded with information about more than 4,000 race tracks.

The Digital Instrument Pack fits seamlessly into the Elise or Exige dashboard, replacing the original factory-fit instrumentation and is available in all international markets where the two cars are sold.

It comes with integrated GPS technology and lap performance indicators to allow users to record their lap times and racing lines, just like real racing car telemetry systems..

The software, which is designed for Lotus Elise and V6 Exige models built from 2008 onwards comes pre-loaded with details of 4,127 race tracks from across the world and automatically recognises when the driver is near a circuit. User can even download the start/finish line co-ordinates to calculate lap times, and analyse their performance either in real time or on a laptop later.

Users can even customise what is displayed on the six-inch TFT screen and camera input is supported too.

"We know our customers appreciate the motorsport heritage of Lotus cars and love to use their own vehicles on track days," said Chris Hinks, aftersales director at Lotus. "Integrating a Digital Instrument Pack into an Elise or Exige is only going to enhance that experience."

In the UK it is priced at £1,470 including VAT, with fitting available at an additional cost. If it is fitted by a Lotus retailer, the pack is covered by a two-year warranty.

As well as the new Digital instrument Pack, Lotus is also currently offering fixed price scheduled servicing and brakes and clutches, with all parts covered by a 24-month warranty when fitted by an authorised Lotus retailer.