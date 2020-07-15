With many summer holidays this year expecting to take place on home soil owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering a special deal on its flagship Grand California motorhome.

The new Grand California, which is usually priced from £72,745 is currently available with free factory options worth up to £2,000, a deal which will last until the end of the year.

As well as free options, Volkswagen is also adding four free services, a four-year extended warranty and roadside assistance cover into the mix as well.

Standard features on the Grand California include a fully-fitted kitchen, panoramic skylights, and a separate wet room with toilet, sink and shower.

Two different version are available: The 600, which comes with the option of an overcab bed to sleep a total of four, or the 680 which has a longer double bed and overhead storage.

Volkswagen says that interest in the Grand California has doubled since Britain has been in lockdown, and the van can be purchased bought on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) with nothing to pay for the first three months with 3.5 percent APR Representative. Other finance options are available, including a 10 year hire purchase plan.

"The Grand California represents the pinnacle of holidaying on the move," said Ian Hodson, product manager for the Grand California at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. "With servicing, warranty and roadside assistance all included in this package until the end of the year, everything is taken care of as part of our Working With You promise.

"We believe it’s the perfect way to kickstart summer and ideal for anyone booking a staycation in the next few months."