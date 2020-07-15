Silverstone Auctions is offering 18 cars from the private collection of Anthony Hamilton, father of six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The collection is dominated by Triumph sports cars, with no fewer than six being offered in the sale, including a TR5 and also an extremely rare Triumph Italia. As well as the Triumphs, there are other British classics like an impeccable, MGA Twin Cam, two Swallow Dorettis, a 1932 Wolesley Hornet March-bodied Special, and a couple of Minis.

There are more modern cars in the sale too, including a 2006 Ford GT, and a 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe – a car synonymous with the Hamilton name given Lewis Hamilton's F1-beginnings at the Woking-based McLaren-Mercedes team.

The left-hand-drive, 5.5-litre V8 grand tourer is finished in black and has just under 11,000 miles on the clock and is expected to fetch between £175,000-200,000.

There's also a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette C1, estimated at £75,000-90,000. The car, Chevrolete's first fuel injection car, underwent a full restoration in Idaho in 1996 – one of the most expensive Corvette restorations ever undertaken.

"We are very honoured to be representing Anthony Hamilton and offering 18 cars from his personal collection at our forthcoming auction at the end of the month," said Nick Whale, Silverstone Auctions managing director.

"This is an incredible selection of cars, the selection of British cars is quite extraordinary as to the level at which they are presented."

A full list of the Anthony Hamilton cars that will be sold is as follows:

1932 Wolesley Hornet March-bodied Special

1960 Triumph Italia 2000 GT

1954 Swallow Doretti Roadster

1965 Morris Mini Traveller De Luxe

1955 Swallow Doretti Roadster

1968 Morris Mini Cooper S

1957 Chevrolet Corvette C1

1968 Triumph TR5

1957 Triumph TR3/A

1971 Radford Mini Cooper S

1958 Austin Healey 100-6 (BN4)

1977 Triumph Stag Mk III M/OD

1960 MGA Twin Cam

1980 Triumph TR8

1960 Triumph TR3A

2006 Ford GT

1960 Alvis TD21

2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe