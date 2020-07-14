Audi has tweaked its e-tron electric SUV line-up with the addition of new high-specification models designed to offer style, tech and luxury. Oddly, the German company says the new versions will actually make the range easier to understand for customers trying to switch to an electric vehicle.

In essence, Audi has added new Black Edition and Vorsprung options to the e-tron SUV range, while the coupe-styled e-tron Sportback is also getting the Vorsprung treatment. That means buyers of the ‘standard’ e-tron will be faced with a choice of five trim levels, while Sportback buyers will get a range of three.

For the e-tron, the line-up will start with the Technik, rising through Sport and S Line until you reach the new Black Edition and Vorsprung models. For the e-tron Sportback, though, the choice is limited to S Line, Launch Edition and Vorsprung.

All models across both ranges include alloy wheels of at least 20 inches in diameter, as well as adaptive air suspension, LED lighting, and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster. There’s also a touch-screen infotainment system with dual monitors, which can be operated by touch or voice for almost anything – even the climate control.

The Black Edition builds on S Line specification with black trim on the grille, roof rails and window surrounds. There’s even extra black on the bumpers, as well as the door mirror caps. In fact, one of the few additions that aren’t black are the brushed aluminium inlays in the dashboard.

The Vorsprung, meanwhile, gets bigger 22-inch alloy wheels, plus fancy ‘four-corner’ air suspension with electronic shock absorption control. There are orange brake callipers, too, and the standard door mirrors are replaced with rear-facing cameras. All that is topped off by a panoramic glass roof and power door closure.

As before, both cars will come with a choice of powertrains, ranging from the ‘50’ that’s capable of eliciting 195 miles from a single charge, to the ‘55’ that will hit up to 247 miles between top-ups. The ‘55’ model is not only capable of more miles to the charge, but it’s more powerful and, as you might expect, more expensive. Both powertrains are offered across the whole e-tron range.

In addition to the new trim levels, Audi has also set about giving the e-tron a few extra bells and whistles. The navigation system is now “more intelligent”, allowing it to learn the driver’s habits and even provide traffic information on a lane-by-lane basis. The system even allows ‘over-the-air’ updates to be streamed to the car on a monthly basis, if the driver so wishes.