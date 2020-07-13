Bottas pulled off a late-race pass on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to finish second to Hamilton, which added to his season-opening victory in the Austrian GP gives him a six-point lead in the world championship standings.

Lando Norris’s second top-five finish helps his points score to be third in the standings, 17 points behind Bottas and eight clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who failed to score after his first-lap collision with teammate Sebastian Vettel.

Sergio Perez lies fifth for Racing Point after his dramatic charge, finishing today’s race with a damaged front wing, with Verstappen’s third position putting him sixth – following his non-score here last weekend.

In the constructors’ championship, Mercedes already has more than twice the points of second-placed McLaren, with Red Bull Racing now third, ahead of Racing Point and Ferrari.

F1 World Championship Drivers' points after Styrian Grand Prix

F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Styrian Grand Prix