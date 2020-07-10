Logistics giant DHL will cut 2,200 jobs at Jaguar Land Rover sites across the UK, according to trade union Unite.

The cut will represent around 40 percent of DHL's workforce aligned with the carmaker and comes after a decline in production during the coronavirus crisis. The workers not only deliver parts but completed cars too.

"Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimise performance and achieve further operational efficiencies to enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business," said a Jaguar Land Rover statement.

DHL said that it is aiming to keep the affected staff on, and is working to redeploy them in other areas.

"We are now in consultation with our employees and their representatives and will make every effort to redeploy as many colleagues as possible to our other operations nationwide," said a DHL spokesperson, per Automotive News Europe.

The DHL move comes after the Tata-owned firm announced it will cut 1,100 jobs as part of a push to save £1 billion, part of a wider £5 billion cost saving plan that Jaguar Land Rover is aiming to achieve by March 2021.