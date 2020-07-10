Toyota has added a new music-orientated model to the Aygo city car line-up as part of a range of summer updates. The new JBL Edition gets upgraded speakers and smartphone integration technology, as well as a vibrant new paint job and bright interior trim.

Externally, the JBL Edition is set apart by its Electro Grey bodywork, which contrasts with the Mandarin Pop orange paintwork that mirrors the JBL speaker company’s house colours. The orange flashes adorn the roof, front pillars and door mirror casings, as well as the lower grille surround and side sills.

The theme is continued inside, where the black plastic of the dashboard is lifted by the orange trim around the air vents and the gear shift. There are swathes of orange trim in the upholstery, too, and even the floor mats get bright orange edging.

As you might have gleaned from the name, the JBL Edition comes with an upgraded JBL audio system that includes a 160 mm subwoofer housed in what is normally the spare wheel well. This can be linked to the owner’s smartphone through the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity systems, as well as the Bluetooth connection or the USB port in the centre console.

And as befits a car sitting just below the top-spec X-Clusiv model in the Aygo range, you also get a range of other goodies. There are 15-inch black alloy wheels, for example, and you get automatic air conditioning as standard. You get rear privacy glass, too, plus a reversing camera and automatic headlights. And if you’re worried about what happened to the spare wheel, you get a tyre repair kit thrown in instead.

Like any other Aygo, the JBL Edition comes with a 1-litre petrol engine that churns out 71 bhp. If you pay the £14,150 starting price, this comes paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, but you can spend another £700 to get the X-Shift automated manual transmission.

The JBL Edition, though, is just one of the new features of the 2020 Aygo range. Among the biggest changes is the loss of the three-door model from the range, as well as the arrival of Toyota’s Safety Sense driver assistance tech. This safety kit, which includes automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning, is offered as standard on all three “core” Aygo models, as well as the new JBL Edition.

Prices for the 2020 Aygo start at £12,440, which buys you the basic X-Play with air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and a reversing camera housed in the touchscreen infotainment system. Further up the range, the X-Trend adds 15-inch alloys, automatic air conditioning and automatic headlights, while a power-operated canvas sunroof is an optional extra.

Next up the Aygo hierarchy is the JBL Edition, while the X-Clusiv model crowns the range, boasting part-leather upholstery, a two-tone paint finish and keyless entry and start. All four versions of the 2020 Aygo are available to order now.