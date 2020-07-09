New research has revealed a new trend emerging as people return to work following the coronavirus lockdown.

With social distancing still a necessity for the time being, a survey of 2,000 people by Auto Trader found that nearly half (48 percent) of people still wouldn't be keen on travelling for work right now – unless they were able to travel in their own vehicle and stay in their own accommodation.

The same survey also revealed that 32 percent of people would be happier staying in a motorhome or caravan rather than a hotel or serviced apartment so they wouldn't have to worry about social distancing or hygiene standards. Currently 15 percent of Britain's workforce have to regularly stay overnight for work.

Adding to that, 27 percent said that they think a caravan or motorhome would create an ideal workspace, while nine percent said that it would give them somewhere to safely self-isolate.

Almost 1 in 5 adults (18 percent) said that they feel that employers should be the ones to provide caravans or motorhome options for their employees, while an additional 16 percent at least wanted some sort of contribution towards a caravan for work purposes.

When it comes to buying a caravan for work use, the number of people considering such an option has risen by 50 percent since the start of the pandemic, and there has been a 51 percent increase in motorhome adverts and an 80 percent year on year rise in caravan ads for the last two weeks of June.

The number of over 55s searching for caravans and motorhomes has dropped too and there has been an increase in the number 18-34 year olds looking.

"We’ve recently seen a huge spike in interest for caravans and motorhomes across our app and website," said Auto Trader's Rory Reid. "Whilst a large portion of this is down to people needing a staycation this year, there’s a really interesting trend emerging of using caravans for contact-free ways of working, or even self-isolating to keep key workers safe.

"Businesses need to adapt to a greater need for safety when sending employees to travel and stay overnight for work. Using caravans and motorhomes can facilitate this, as well as providing a quiet space to help optimise working. It may well be in a business’ best interest to start looking into caravans and motorhomes!"