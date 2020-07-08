Land Rover has teamed up with watchmaker Elliot Brown to create what it calls “one of the world’s toughest watches”. The new timepiece is to be the official timekeeper for a team setting out to row around Britain in support of the British Red Cross and environmental charity JustOneOcean.

Dubbed the Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional, the watch is based on the original Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch developed with a specialist branch of the UK armed forces. As such, the watch was designed to withstand “extreme military field tests” and “harsh environments”, and it was the first British-designed military watch supplied to the unit in more than a decade.

The watch features a simple, clean design with clear hour markers and a screw-in crown in the four-o’clock position. It also has a small date window and is water resistant to 200 metres, while the dial adopts a simple black, white and orange colour scheme.

The watch is being worn by Team Exe Endurow, a four-man group that started their unassisted row around Britain today. Oliver Dawe-Lane, Arthur Chatto, Harry Lidgely, and Charles Bromhead set off from London’s Tower Bridge, using a Land Rover Defender to launch their boat into the water.

While the team will use the watches for the crucial task of timekeeping on their 2,000-mile journey, customers will be able to purchase the watch for themselves through Land Rover’s Above and Beyond collection of technical clothing and equipment. Prices will start at £499.

“The New Land Rover Defender is the most capable Land Rover ever built and has been tested to the extremes,” said Joe Sinclair, Jaguar Land Rover’s director of branded goods. “The Land Rover x Elliot Brown Holton Professional watch has endured more punishing tests than any other watch and it will enable fans of both brands to continue to go Above and Beyond.

“The Exe Endurow team embodies this spirit of adventure with their amazing 2,000-mile expedition. Everyone at Land Rover wishes them huge success.”

Meanwhile Paul Amadi, the chief supporter officer at the British Red Cross, said the organisation was grateful to Team Exe Endurow for its support.

“We are very grateful to Team Exe Endurow for choosing to raise money for the British Red Cross as they take on this incredible challenge,” he said. “The British Red Cross has supported people in crisis for over 150 years and the money raised will help us continue to support the most vulnerable people.

“The British Red Cross has helped the nation through its darkest days and coronavirus is no exception. We are focused on supporting people through this crisis by delivering food and medicine, making sure refugees and people seeking asylum are safe, and supporting the NHS to get patients home from hospital. We wish Arthur, Harry, Charles and Oliver the best of luck.”