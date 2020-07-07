Silverstone Auctions' upcoming online sale on July 31-August 2 will include 35 Porsches in its lineup.

The huge collection, known as 'The Stuttgart Collection', has been handpicked over a number of years, and includes some ultra-rare low mileage models.

Among the collection is a 1996 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo in triple Yellow with just 745 miles on the clock and all of the original documentation and spare keys still present.

A Porsche 911 2.7 S Targa with just 562 miles from new is also being offered. The currently unregistered car comes with the NOVA Certificate and a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity and looks exactly as it did when it left the factory in 1976.

Another is a 1963 356B T6 Super 90, which underwent an extensive restoration while with its previous owner.

The car was granted FIA Competition Papers in 1989 and has since took part in road rally events including Le Rallye de Monte-Carlo Historique three times. It comes with an extensive history file which includes pictures of the car on the rally, the original green and brown buff log books, old FIA papers, and Porsche’s Certificate of Authenticity.

A full list of the Porsches set to cross the auction block can be found at the bottom of this story.

"The Stuttgart Collection is quite an amazing group of Porsches," said Nick Whale, Silverstone Auctions managing director. "Some have extraordinarily low mileage and others are the best examples of that particular model and there are two highly desirable and rare UK supplied C16 993 Turbo S of the 26 made.

"For any Porsche aficionado, this is a collection that provides a superb opportunity to acquire one of the best- selected Porsches."

The Stuttgart Collection

1997 Porsche 911 (993) C2 Targa

1984 Porsche 911 Carrera

1997 Porsche 911 (993) C4 Coupe

1973 Porsche 2.4 S Coupe

2000 Porsche 911 (996) GT3

1998 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo S

1986 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo 'Flachbau'

1998 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo S

1989 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo LE

1991 Porsche 944 S2 Cabriolet

1995 Porsche 911 (993) RS

1986 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera

1988 Porsche 924 S

1988 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe

1963 Porsche 356B T6 Super 90

2002 Porsche 911 (996) GT2

2007 Porsche 911 (997) GT3 RS

2003 Porsche 911 (996) Carrera 2 Tiptronic S

1967 (1968 M/Y) Porsche 2.0 S Coupe

1991 Porsche 911 (964) Carrera RS

1976 Porsche 911 2.7 S Targa

1988 Porsche 911 (930) Turbo Cabriolet

1996 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo

1989 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa Super Sport

2014 Porsche 911 (991) 50th Anniversary Edition

2005 Porsche 911 (996) Turbo S - Manual

1955 Porsche Chamonix 550 Spyder

2011 Porsche 911 (997) GTS - Manual

1993 Porsche 968 Club Sport

1989 Porsche 911 Speedster 3.2 Turbo Body

1986 Porsche 944 Turbo

1988 Porsche 911 Carrera Targa Sport

1995 Porsche 928 GTS Auto

1987 Porsche 924 S

2010 Porsche 911 (997) Turbo S