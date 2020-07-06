Two of the earliest E-Types up for auction with no reserve

Two of the earliest examples of the legendary Jaguar E-Type are being offered at the Silverstone Classic Live Online Auction on July 31-August 2 with no reserve.

The pair of 1961 models form part of the SA-30 Collection and both retain all of their original features.

The coupe for sale was purchased by Paul Webb in the 1990s, who was searching for the 'holy grail' of a perfect early model E-Type. Chassis 885249 was just the 249th fixed head built, being produced on November 30 1961. It was originally supplied new to Abbey-Scherer Co, El Monte, California and was still with its original owner when Webb acquired it.

At that time it had covered just 49,000 miles, having been off the road since 1985, and was amazingly preserved thanks to the ideal Californian climate. It also retained its original registration plate and original brake master cylinders with their correct dated tags.

In 1997 the car made its way to the UK where it was retrimmed by Suffolk and Turley, the original beige leather needing to be replaced having been dried out by the Californian heat.

A few years later Webb managed to add a matching roadster model to his collection. The drop-top was manufactured on September 25 1961, the first month that the car was released to public buyers in the UK.

This particular car was supplied new to an R Condon in Phoenix, Arizona and again was in a remarkably original condition, having only had a light refresh of the exterior paint. It returned to the UK in 2004 where it too got an interior retrim.

The current owner of the pair first saw them in 2004, but didn't acquire the cars for another eight years. They recently underwent restoration work after years in private museums and are now in running and driving condition.

While both have been together for a number of years, both are being sold as separate lots at the upcoming auction.

"These two E-Types are just the best you could possibly ask for. To have the opportunity to own two of the earliest cars in this condition is an extremely rare opportunity," said Nick Whale, Silverstone Auctions managing director

"Both of these cars have been cherished by the two previous owners, who knew the importance of these cars.

"To own two with the same colour bodywork and interior is quite rare and Silverstone Auctions are extremely honoured to have been asked to sell them for our client, a well-respected collector."