A new study by TRUE Solicitors, looking at Britain's worst driving habits, has revealed that UK motorists are worse drivers now than they were back in 2011.

The worrying news comes after it was revealed that there are now an offence for one in 10 motorists in England and Wales, compared to an offence for every one in 11 drivers in 2011.

Among other prominent motoring offences, speeding has risen by five percent, year-on-year, over the last eight years, with there being more than 15 million recorded offences in that period.

A survey by YouGov and Swinton found that more than a third of motorists had broken the speed limit on a motorway, while a quarter admitted to speeding in a built-up area. A sixth of respondents to that particular survey even admitted to driving dangerously in bad weather too.

There was also more than two and a half million recorded licence, insurance and record keeping offences, increasing by six percent between 2014-2018, and while there were over one and a half million cases careless and drunk driving offences since 2011, the number of cases has decreased by nine percent annually over that period.

The UK's Most Common Driving Offences

Motoring Offence Total Speed limit offences 15,904,000 Miscellaneous offences 2,998,000 Licence, insurance and record keeping offences 2,666,000 Dangerous, careless or drunk driving 1,587,000 Vehicle test and condition offences 626,000 Unauthorised taking or theft of motor vehicle 55,000 Accident offences 40,000

When it came to the areas where drivers wanted the most help to improve their driving, London naturally had the most cases, being the most populous area of the country, but in terms of a ratio of searches 'Driving Tips' compared to the area's population, Manchester was comfortably ahead.

Which UK city needs the most help with their driving?

Location Search Volume For 'Driving Tips' Population Ratio Manchester 2,600 2,730,076 1,050 London 14,340 9,304,016 649 Glasgow 2,750 1,673,332 608 Nottingham 1,480 787,610 532 Cardiff 900 477,627 531 Liverpool 2,450 901,708 368 Sheffield 2,130 730,158 343 Leeds 2,440 780,000 320 Sunderland 910 290,000 319 Stoke-on-Trent 1,290 386,013 299

Following on from that, TRUE Solicitors compiled a handy list of tips to help people improve their driving, which can be viewed below: