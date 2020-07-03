Britain's worst motoring habits have been revealed.

A new study by TRUE Solicitors, looking at Britain's worst driving habits, has revealed that UK motorists are worse drivers now than they were back in 2011.

The worrying news comes after it was revealed that there are now an offence for one in 10 motorists in England and Wales, compared to an offence for every one in 11 drivers in 2011.

More on dangerous driving habits

lockdown speeding data uk coronavirus Data shows shocking extent of lockdown speeding in the UK
rospa responds to alarming rise in speeding cases RoSPA responds to 'alarming' rise in speeding cases
infotainment dangerous drink driving study Are in-car infotainment systems more dangerous than drink-driving?
think pint block drink driving New campaign urges men to help stop their mates drink-driving

Among other prominent motoring offences, speeding has risen by five percent, year-on-year, over the last eight years, with there being more than 15 million recorded offences in that period.

Speeding car activates electronic speed limit sign in Melbury Abbas village Shaftesbury UK

A survey by YouGov and Swinton found that more than a third of motorists had broken the speed limit on a motorway, while a quarter admitted to speeding in a built-up area. A sixth of respondents to that particular survey even admitted to driving dangerously in bad weather too.

There was also more than two and a half million recorded licence, insurance and record keeping offences, increasing by six percent between 2014-2018, and while there were over one and a half million cases careless and drunk driving offences since 2011, the number of cases has decreased by nine percent annually over that period.

Rear wheel of car driving aquaplaning in rain on wet road

 

The UK's Most Common Driving Offences

Motoring Offence

Total

Speed limit offences

15,904,000

Miscellaneous offences

2,998,000

Licence, insurance and record keeping offences

2,666,000

Dangerous, careless or drunk driving

1,587,000

Vehicle test and condition offences

626,000

Unauthorised taking or theft of motor vehicle

55,000

Accident offences

40,000

When it came to the areas where drivers wanted the most help to improve their driving, London naturally had the most cases, being the most populous area of the country, but in terms of a ratio of searches 'Driving Tips' compared to the area's population, Manchester was comfortably ahead.

Which UK city needs the most help with their driving?

Location

Search Volume For 'Driving Tips'

Population

Ratio 

Manchester

2,600

2,730,076

1,050 

London

14,340

9,304,016

649

Glasgow

2,750

1,673,332

608

Nottingham

1,480

787,610

532

Cardiff

900

477,627

531

Liverpool

2,450

901,708

368

Sheffield

2,130

730,158

343

Leeds

2,440

780,000

320

Sunderland

910

290,000

319

Stoke-on-Trent

1,290

386,013

299
Police pull BMW over on Easter Sunday in Cornwall (@RoadPolAlliance - Twitter )

Following on from that, TRUE Solicitors compiled a handy list of tips to help people improve their driving, which can be viewed below:

  • Do not drive when tired and always make sure to rest and stay hydrated before travelling, particularly for long journeys.
  • Plan ahead. For instance, arrange alternative public transport and make sure to leave your car at home if you know you will be drinking alcohol.
  • Always keep a safe distance and leave a two second gap between your car and the one in front. An easy way to remember this is with the quote 'only a fool breaks the two second rule.' Make sure to extend this distance when the weather is bad and it is raining.
  • Remember head checks to look for any vehicles that might be in your blind spot.
  • Rest before a long trip and also take refreshments and plan breaks to ensure your journey is as smooth and safe as possible.