Britain's worst motoring habits have been revealed.
A new study by TRUE Solicitors, looking at Britain's worst driving habits, has revealed that UK motorists are worse drivers now than they were back in 2011.
The worrying news comes after it was revealed that there are now an offence for one in 10 motorists in England and Wales, compared to an offence for every one in 11 drivers in 2011.
Among other prominent motoring offences, speeding has risen by five percent, year-on-year, over the last eight years, with there being more than 15 million recorded offences in that period.
A survey by YouGov and Swinton found that more than a third of motorists had broken the speed limit on a motorway, while a quarter admitted to speeding in a built-up area. A sixth of respondents to that particular survey even admitted to driving dangerously in bad weather too.
There was also more than two and a half million recorded licence, insurance and record keeping offences, increasing by six percent between 2014-2018, and while there were over one and a half million cases careless and drunk driving offences since 2011, the number of cases has decreased by nine percent annually over that period.
The UK's Most Common Driving Offences
|
Motoring Offence
|
Total
|
Speed limit offences
|
15,904,000
|
Miscellaneous offences
|
2,998,000
|
Licence, insurance and record keeping offences
|
2,666,000
|
Dangerous, careless or drunk driving
|
1,587,000
|
Vehicle test and condition offences
|
626,000
|
Unauthorised taking or theft of motor vehicle
|
55,000
|
Accident offences
|
40,000
When it came to the areas where drivers wanted the most help to improve their driving, London naturally had the most cases, being the most populous area of the country, but in terms of a ratio of searches 'Driving Tips' compared to the area's population, Manchester was comfortably ahead.
Which UK city needs the most help with their driving?
|
Location
|
Search Volume For 'Driving Tips'
|
Population
|
Ratio
|
Manchester
|
2,600
|
2,730,076
|
1,050
|
London
|
14,340
|
9,304,016
|
649
|
Glasgow
|
2,750
|
1,673,332
|
608
|
Nottingham
|
1,480
|
787,610
|
532
|
Cardiff
|
900
|
477,627
|
531
|
Liverpool
|
2,450
|
901,708
|
368
|
Sheffield
|
2,130
|
730,158
|
343
|
Leeds
|
2,440
|
780,000
|
320
|
Sunderland
|
910
|
290,000
|
319
|
Stoke-on-Trent
|
1,290
|
386,013
|
299
Following on from that, TRUE Solicitors compiled a handy list of tips to help people improve their driving, which can be viewed below:
- Do not drive when tired and always make sure to rest and stay hydrated before travelling, particularly for long journeys.
- Plan ahead. For instance, arrange alternative public transport and make sure to leave your car at home if you know you will be drinking alcohol.
- Always keep a safe distance and leave a two second gap between your car and the one in front. An easy way to remember this is with the quote 'only a fool breaks the two second rule.' Make sure to extend this distance when the weather is bad and it is raining.
- Remember head checks to look for any vehicles that might be in your blind spot.
- Rest before a long trip and also take refreshments and plan breaks to ensure your journey is as smooth and safe as possible.