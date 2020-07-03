Jaguar Land Rover has launched a new subscription service, allowing drivers to swap between the brands’ models for a set monthly fee. Dubbed Pivotal, the service is described as an “alternative to the traditional vehicle ownership and leasing plans”, covering rental cost, insurance, tax, servicing and repairs.

As part of the scheme, drivers will be able to choose a vehicle that best suits their needs, with swapping every six months. Jaguar Land Rover says such a rate of change will allow drivers to change vehicles more easily to suit new jobs, changes in lifestyle or a growing family.

The subscription comes with a choice of different levels and prices, ranging from the £750-per-month Blue to the £1,600-a-month Ultraviolet. Base-level Blue subscription gives you a choice of Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Evoque models, while upgrading to the £1,150-per-month Indigo package gives you the option of Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery or the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace.

If you want to spend even more, there’s the £1,350-a-month Violet package that offers you the Range Rover Sport, and the top-of-the-range Ultraviolet package that gives you a chance to drive the full-size Range Rover. All four give you a fresh vehicle every six months, with insurance for two drivers.

“The world is changing, and Jaguar Land Rover is changing with it, adapting to the needs of our customers as well as supplying those who would not normally consider our cars and SUVs,” said Isobel Dando, the managing director of Pivotal. “Traditional car ownership may not provide the flexibility required by some in the modern world, and with Pivotal we are able to offer an alternative, premium option.

“Our customers love driving and a subscription gives members the chance to experience living with different vehicles – whether their priority is lower-emissions, advanced safety technologies, versatility or design, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles have plenty to offer.”

Meanwhile Rawdon Glover, the managing director of Jaguar Land Rover UK, said the Pivotal scheme would give customers the “flexibility” they want from their cars.

“The future of mobility has never been more in the spotlight and our customers are increasingly looking for more flexibility in the way they interact with us,” he said. “We are constantly looking at new and innovative ways to deliver the best solutions for our customers and adding the Pivotal subscription service to our portfolio is the latest in a line of new services that put our customers’ needs first.

“Through Pivotal and our network of retail partners, even more drivers can get behind the wheel of a Jaguar or Land Rover and we’re excited to see how this new initiative fits in a post-pandemic world where personal transport will undoubtedly be in more demand.”