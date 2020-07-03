The updated Mercedes-Benz Vito mid-size van is now available to order in the UK, with prices from £22,845 plus VAT. Offered in a choice of two body types, three lengths and four engine derivatives, as well as three trim levels, Mercedes claims its latest mid-size van is more efficient, more secure and safer than ever before.

The first decision for any would-be customer is body shape. In its cheapest guise, the new Vito comes as a panel van with three seats, or you can spend more to have it configured as a ‘crew van’ with another row of seats behind the driver.

You get a choice of three lengths, too, with each providing a different amount of load-carrying capacity. The L1 model is about 4.9 metres long, while the L2 measures 5.14 metres and the L3 comes in at 5.37 metres. All three measure 1.91 metres in height.

Then you get to choose your trim level. The cheapest option is the entry-level Progressive, which offers cruise control, a reversing camera and smartphone integration in the shape of the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems. You also get automatic emergency braking, twin sliding doors and an “anti-theft protection package”, which includes double locks, a battery back-up siren and tow-away protection.

Spend a bit more, though, and you can have the Premium version, which comes in at £29,550 plus VAT. That model adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a chrome radiator grille and metallic paint, plus colour-coded bumpers. You get air conditioning, too, not to mention a parking package and electrically folding door mirrors.

Finally, the range-topping model is the Sport, which is only available with the crew van body style. Priced from £40,745 plus VAT, the van offers satellite navigation, black leatherette upholstery and sports suspension. Heated seats are thrown in, too, and there’s sporty AMG bodywork. Smaller details include roof rails, LED headlights and taillights, and bonnet and sill graphics that mark the vehicle out from its siblings.

All these vehicles come with a choice of diesel engines, ranging from the 99 bhp 110CDI to the 184 bhp 119CDI. The Progressive model is the only version to offer front-wheel-drive power, with the 110CDI and 132 bhp 114CDI engines. Across the range, though, customers get a choice of three rear-drive powertrains, with the rear-wheel-drive 114CDI joined by the 158 bhp 116CDI and the aforementioned 119CDI.

The Progressive models come with a six-speed manual gearbox, although a nine-speed automatic transmission is an optional extra. However, all rear-wheel-drive versions come with the automatic ‘box as standard.