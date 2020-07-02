Longest serving Lotus dealer celebrates their 50th anniversary

Lotus' longest serving dealership is marking 50 years in the business this year by opening a new, technically advanced, aftersales facility in Guildford, Surrey.

Bell & Colvill, which recently added McLaren to its roster of brands alongside Subaru, Morgan, and Lotus, has been selling and servicing Lotus cars since 1970 and has built an impressive reputation fro both servicing and tuning. Its new facilities allow it to continue to build upon that strong reputation and firmly bring itself into the 21st century.

"The Automotive industry is at a pivotal point, going through an enormous change, not only with the introduction of electric vehicles but also in transforming the way we sell vehicles to our customers," said Andy Elliman, chairman of Bell & Colvill. "I firmly believe it is the expertise we have in our technical, sales and reception team that will make all the difference now and in the future.

"Customers always prefer to know that they are being looked after by the best and, by continuing to invest in our staff and our facilities, we know we can continue to provide a level of service that matches the highest standards our customers have come to expect from Bell & Colvill.

"[And] This applies not only to the modern cars we care for. Our history shows our huge passion, knowledge and expertise in classic Lotus cars. We are the 'go to experts' for maintaining and servicing across the Lotus range; we have the capability to demonstrate we are the best in the world, and this will continue to be the case.

Despite opening the new facility, which also includes a modern 12 bay workshop that is fitted with the latest test equipment including EV charging posts to truly future-proof the site, the original West Horsley premises in Surrey will remain in use as a showroom for their Lotus, Subaru, and Morgan sales businesses.