With F1 chiefs looking likely to expand the European season in September, there are mounting indications that the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit will be allowed to hold a race on September 13, one week after Monza.

That would nicely coincide with Ferrari's 1000th world championship grand prix .

The elevation changes and high-speed nature of Mugello have made it a favourite for fans and drivers, and Ricciardo says his previous experience of the track from a test in 2012 has left him relishing the chance of a return.

"That was a circuit I raced back in 2007 [in Formula Renault Italy], for the first time, and it was my favourite circuit that season," explained Ricciardo.

"I loved just the flowing high speed corners and I think in F1, it would be amazing. We had a test there, I think it was back in 2012, in F1.

"But, you know, the cars now, these 2020 cars around there, would be insane! So yeah, I'm certainly excited if that one takes place."

As well as Mugello being in the frame to get a grand prix, the Portuguese Portimao track has also emerged as a contender.

Ricciardo reckons that the Algarve track would be great for F1 too, having had experience of the track when he clinched the British F3 title there in 2009.

"I actually have good memories of Portimao," he explained. "It was where I wrapped up the F3 championship.

"It was a circuit I really enjoyed: some good elevation and again quite good flowing fast corners. So, yeah, I'm not disappointed if any of these go ahead at all. I would be very excited."

Ricciardo's teammate Esteban Ocon says he has already been learning the Portimao line-up on his home simulator, as he welcomed the addition of new tracks to the 2020 calendar.

"I love the old school circuits like Mugello or Imola," said the Frenchman. "That was a track I raced not so long ago as well in F3. I still have to learn Portimao.

"I've done a lot of laps, obviously on my home sim, which was good. But yeah, I'm happy to do a lot of races. And if that's the way we can do more more in the future, then it's fantastic."