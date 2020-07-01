The Mini is coming in handy for two members of the Jamaican national bobsleigh team who are using it as a key part in their training regime.

Sled pilot Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott have been maintaining fitness with their own self-built weight-lifting equipment in the garden. They're also using a Mini in place of the prowler they would usually use at the gym, pushing the the car up and down a private road in Peterborough for resistance training.

In recognition of their efforts, Mini has swapped their car for a Mini Convertible Cooper, wrapped with a striking Jamaican flag wrap.

"Mini have always been a part of my life – I currently own a 1992 Austin Mini and my fiancé owns the Mini three-door Hatch we’ve been using to train with, so we are extremely excited to have the new convertible training wheels," said Stephens. "It gives us even more motivation to achieve our goals and we’re grateful that Mini UK has recognised the hard work and focus we have put into our training over the lockdown period."

The pair are currently training in a bid to qualify for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, as well as various competitions across North America and Europe this season. Their next major event will be the World Championships in Lake Placid, New York in February next year.