Fresh off the back of news that next year's Geneva motor show won't be going ahead, the London motor show has confirmed that it will be returning in 2021.

The event is set to return to the Evolution London venue in Battersea Park from July 16-18 next year, with a focus on technology, electric and hybrid vehicles and luxury brands as well as classics and city cars. New areas dedicated to motorsport and motorcycle will also be included.

There will also be virtual reality racing and immersive driving simulators, plus the chance to meet motoring legends and influencers, while in the evenings there will be exclusive private previews and musical performances.

"The last four years of shows exceeded all our expectations," said Alec Mumford, chairman of the London motor show. "The event has been a continuing success for both us as organisers and our exhibitors.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming new and returning visitors and exhibitors alike to Battersea Park in 2021 where we already have some very special exhibits lined up”.

"The current global situation has shown us what we need to do to prepare for any eventuality and we have factored scalable measures into our plans that enable us to incorporate any necessary guidelines into the show.

"We have the benefit of a big space in a greenfield site with plenty of room and designed the show so that everyone can get the best experience out of their visit."

Early bird adult day time tickets will go on sale from September, with children aged 11 or under going free (two children per paying adult