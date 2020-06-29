Clustering of electric vehicles may already be gaining popularity looking at applications to join the Electric Nation Vehicle to Grid (V2G) trial.

The project is aiming to show how V2G technology can work around potential problems with the national electricity grid when EV uptake eventually increases, bringing with it increased demand for electricity.

More than a fifth of applicants already have two or more EVs at their property, while 48 percent are likely to add a second EV in the future, and while the trial is currently only recruiting households with just one EVs, the numbers of EVs per household are rising along with EV uptake across the country.

To charge an EV, it put as much demand on the national grid as another home, showing the need to find a solution for the increased demand. The V2G technology allows users to put energy back into the grid at peak times, reducing the need for additional generation.

A week after the Electric Nation V2G project was launched, 200 EV drivers had already applied to join the scheme, with the following data emerging

95 percent of applicants have a Nissan Leaf, five percent have a Nissan e-NV200

20 percent of applicants currently have two EVs at their property

One percent of applicants have more than two EVs at their property

Three percent of applicants with one EV have ordered a second EV

18 percent of applicants with one EV are very likely to acquire a second EV in the future

27 percent of applicants with one EV are likely to acquire a second EV in the future

41 percent of applicants with two EVs also had a Nissan Leaf as their second EV.

As well having more than one EV, a number of households are also installing other energy-saving measures, with 45 percent installing solar panel and 14 percent having a domestic stationary battery storage.

The Electric Nation Vehicle to Grid trial is even offering V2G smart chargers worth £5,500, installed for free, for Nissan electric vehicle drivers who live in one of the three eligible WPD regions (Midlands, South West and South Wales), and CrowdCharge is recruiting 100 people for the trial to help Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) and others to help understand how V2G charging could work with their electricity networks.

Trial applicants must also: