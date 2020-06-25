Jaguar brings back legendary 3.8-litre engine

Jaguar is reintroducing its famed 3.8-litre XK engine block for the first time in more than 50 years.

The engine featured in a number of cars during the 1950s and 1960s including the legendary E-Type, and now its block will be made available once more through Jaguar Land Rover's Classic division.

The brand new cast iron blocks have been made to the exact original specifications to the same engines that were fitted to the XK150, XK150 S, MkIX, Mk2, MkX, E-type Series 1, and S-type in period.

Subject to proof of ownership, customers can even get their new engine with a serial number to match their original too. The number will be stamped on the new new engine, albeit with asterisk to mark it out as a replacement part. It can also be stamped with an entirely new serial number should the new owner desire.

The new blocks cost £14,340 each, including VAT, and come complete with a 12 month warranty and a certificate of authenticity.