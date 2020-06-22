Mazda has finally opened the order books for the new MX-5 R-Sport limited-edition roadster, after first launching the car in April. At the time, Mazda said customers would have to wait until the lockdown restrictions were lifted before the vehicle arrived in the UK, but with dealers opening their doors, the company is now allowing customers to place their orders.

Just 150 examples of the £27,700 R-Sport are coming to the UK, with each boasting grey paintwork and a burgundy leather interior. RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels, piano black wing mirrors and a grey soft-top hood are also included as standard.

All that comes on top of the equipment that comes with the mid-range Sport model, so you get satellite navigation, climate control and heated seats. Cruise control is also included, along with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems.

Paired with all that equipment is the 1.5-litre petrol engine normally found powering the MX-5 Sport. With a six-speed manual gearbox and 130 bhp, it’s capable of taking the two-seat roadster from 0-62 mph in 8.3 seconds. It’s also good for a top speed of 127 mph and, if driven more sedately, will return up to 44.8 mpg on the latest economy test.

The new MX-5 R-Sport is not the only special-edition Mazda on its way. The recently announced the MX-5 100th Anniversary models, which celebrate the company’s centenary, will also be heading for these shores boasting red-and-white colour schemes. Celebratory versions of the CX-30 SUV and the Mazda3 family hatchback will also be introduced alongside the sports car.

“I’m delighted that we can offer an exclusive MX-5 Convertible model to our customers,” said Mazda Motors UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson when the R-Sport was first revealed. “With it joining the rest of the Convertible and RF models in the line-up, we now have a great choice of MX-5s in our updated 2020 Mazda MX-5 range, which means that anyone wanting to drive a distinctive and stylish roadster can find what they need.

“When it comes to driver engagement, the current-generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5, and now the R-Sport special edition, we continue to offer one of the most exciting to drive cars money can buy.

“The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun-to-drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years, and the 2020 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car, while the R-Sport continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled yet affordable limited edition versions.”