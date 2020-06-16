New series: Under the skin of Mahindra’s electric power

Find out about the latest electrical racing technology on show in the first episode of a new series of Mahindra Blueprints.

Presenter Nicki Shields is joined by Motorsport.com’s Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge to delve into Mahindra Racing's own bespoke 12v battery - which powers each of the low-voltage systems onboard its M6Electro racing car.

Developed in partnership with Umicore, Voxdale and Renesas, the battery must be able to withstand all of the demands of high-performance racing.

Tune into this episode to learn more about Mahindra’s second battery, how it was developed and the special features it has inside – and stay tuned for more Blueprints.’

