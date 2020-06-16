Motorpoint, the UK's largest independent car retailer, has revealed that the Fiat 500 had been the most popular car to be delivered to customers during the coronavirus lockdown.

For almost three months customers were unable to visit car showrooms to seek out their new purchase, but they were able to get their next car delivered to their door.

Motorpoint, which has locations across England, Scotland, and Wales stocking over 5,000 low mileage, nearly new cars and light commercial vehicles available from over 30 different manufacturers, delivered more than 1,000 vehicles to new owners during the lockdown, and the Fiat 500 was the most popular vehicle to be delivered during that time.

The popular city car beat out the Vauxhall Corsa and the Ford Fiesta, Britain's most popular car.

In fact, small cars were popular across the board, with demand for the Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto, Nissan Micra, Toyota Aygo, and Volkswagen Up all increasing in recent months.

Away from small cars, the BMW 6 series was the sixth most popular car for home delivery from Motorpoint, inbetween the Nissan Juke and Qashqai, while Renault's small crossover, the Captur, and the Ford Focus rounded out the top-10.

Top 10 Most Popular Cars for Home Delivery

Fiat 500 Ford Fiesta Vauxhall Corsa BMW 1 Series Nissan Juke BMW 3 Series Nissan Qashqai Hyundai i10 Renault Captur Ford Focus

"It’s interesting to see that the three most popular cars for home delivery are all superminis – reflective of the growing move towards downsizing," said Mark Carpenter, chief executive officer of Motorpoint. "This is a trend that we are likely to only see increase as customers balance the need for a new car with a new way of working brought about by COVID-19, as we all travel less and work more from home for the foreseeable future.

"Our free home delivery service has proved extremely popular since going live in lockdown. Not only does the customer choose the time when they want their car delivered to their door but thanks to our 14 day money back guarantee they can do so with complete confidence.

"With our branches in England now fully re-open (and those in Scotland and Wales likely to open later this month) our customers can now choose to buy and receive their new car from Motorpoint in a way that best suits them while equally importantly staying safe at all times."