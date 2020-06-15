Cars from the German big three were the most likely to be MOTed in the lat two months.

Service centre chain Kwik Fit has released a new research that shows which cars have been the most likely to have undergone an MOT during the coronavirus lockdown.

The British government issued a six month extension to MOTs from March 30, but despite that nearly a quarter of people have indeed decided to get an MOT anyway.

Kwik Fit, the UK's largest MOT tester, revealed that cars from German brands were the most likely to have undergone an MOT during April and May, with Mercedes, BMW, and Audi topping the list (and BMW-owned Mini charting fourth).

At the bottom of the list however, just 21 percent of Hondas with an MOT expiring in April underwent an MOT test in the lat two months, with Volvo owners the second least likely to take their cars for an MOT test.

 Manufacturer

(Top 20 by vehicle numbers)

Number of vehicles requiring MOT test in April and May 2020

Number of vehicles taking MOT test in April and May

Percentage of vehicles taken for a test while also granted extension

MERCEDES

214,429

70,607

32.93%

BMW

268,531

87,348

32.53%

AUDI

249,525

77,859

31.20%

MINI

112,842

33,962

30.10%

FIAT

109,731

32,812

29.90%

VOLKSWAGEN

419,032

119,649

28.55%

NISSAN

232,875

66,422

28.52%

FORD

642,840

179,968

28.00%

RENAULT

164,649

45,751

27.79%

MAZDA

82,950

22,716

27.38%

KIA

114,671

30,863

26.91%

CITROEN

156,523

40,927

26.15%

VAUXHALL

516,009

130,383

25.27%

PEUGEOT

224,445

56,613

25.22%

SKODA

108,849

27,284

25.07%

HYUNDAI

123,797

30,735

24.83%

LAND ROVER

116,228

28,562

24.57%

TOYOTA

231,460

53,227

23.00%

VOLVO

83,458

19,042

22.82%

HONDA

168,966

35,495

21.01%

UK Total (all makes)

4,779,200

1,303,131

27.27%

"This analysis has highlighted some interesting differences between the owners of different makes of car," said Roger Griggs, communications director at Kwik Fit. "It’s certainly striking that the owners most likely to have opted to have a physical MOT are drivers of what many consider to be the premium marques in the top 20.

"It may be that these drivers have been using their cars more for essential journeys during lock down and want peace of mind, or they may believe that maintaining their MOT record will help hold their resale value.

"As we have seen, the majority of owners have not taken their car for a test, so as lock down restrictions ease and traffic volumes increase back towards normal levels, we urge all those drivers who have received an MOT extension to carry out their own thorough checks, especially on tyres and brakes, the most common causes for dangerous MOT failures.

"Our analysis has shown that 150,000 unroadworthy vehicles a week are being given MOT extensions, so it’s vital that drivers don’t neglect their responsibility to keep their cars safe."