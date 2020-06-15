Almost 250 temporary workers at Nissan's Sunderland factory will not have their contracts extended, as the company gets to grips with a decrease in demand.

The UK's biggest car factory recently resumed production, but only with one production line (of two) operational.

That line, known as 'Line 2' builds the Juke and Qashqai. Line 1, which handles Leaf production as well as more Qashqai production, will restart on June 22 with a single shift working. A second shift will be added a week later.

"Given current business conditions in Europe, we are facing a period of reduced volumes in our Sunderland plant," Nissan said in a statement issued on Thursday. "Unfortunately, therefore, we will not be extending the contracts of 248 temporary manufacturing staff at the plant."

The staff cuts drop the total number of people at the site to 5,750 people.

The Sunderland plant produced 350,000 cars last year and while recent news that Nissan's Barcelona factory would be closing seemingly offered a reprieve for the plant, the need for a favourable Brexit deal could once again throw the factory's future in doubt.

Regardless of the outcome for the site, Nissan has confirmed that it will remain in Europe, the EU being the Japanese manufacturer's biggest market. The factory could also be repurposed as a production site for some Renault Vehicles alongside the next generation of Nissan cars.