Manifattura Automobili Torino's New Stratos will make its UK debut at Salon Privé, making it the first new car announcement for the event.

MAT, launched by ex-Pininfarina man Paolo Garella and his son, Riccardo in 2014, the pair having also been involved with the design and development of Jim Glickenhaus' unique P4/5 Competizione and the SCG003C&S Series, the Apollo Intensa Emozione, and the Aspark Owl.

The Ferrari F430-based New Stratos was back in 2010, but it wasn't until 2018 when it properly went on sale when a German company, New Stratos GbR, owned by German Billionaire Michael Stoschek, obtained the rights to build the car.

The donor Ferraris are heavily modified, not only in the looks department, but 80 kgs of weight are cut, the wheelbase is shortened by 20 cm, and the Ferrari 4.3-litre V8's output is increased from 483 bhp to 540 bhp.

"The MAT Stratos is a brilliant modern-day interpretation of a 70s icon and the passion, skill and engineering that have gone into creating this stunning homage are clear to see," said Salon Privé sales director David Bagley. "In designing the new car, MAT have made every effort to recreate a car that is as true as can be to the original, even down to the helmet compartment built into the inner door compartment.

"With just 25 examples being built, it will be super rare and so we are thrilled to be able to show the car to our guests, many of whom are collectors of limited production supercars."

Riccardo Garella, sales and marketing manager at MAT, added: "We are happy and proud to showcase our New Stratos for the first time in the UK in such an iconic landmark. Salon Privè is the perfect fit for our cars and for the kind of experience we always try to offer to our clients: we look forward to presenting the New Stratos in September in Blenheim Palace."