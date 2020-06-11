Mercedes joins UK’s largest EV charging network

Mercedes-Benz customers who opt for its EQC electric car can now enjoy integrated access to the UK’s largest public charging network, Polar.

The BP Chargemaster-operated scheme can be accessed, along with others, though a Mercedes me Charge subscription.

The three-year subscription to Mercedes me Charge comes as standard with the EQC, and that can be upgraded to have a Polar Plus membership (6 months subscription free) included. The additional membership offers a lower cost tariff compared to the basic option.

The EQC has a route-optimised navigation system that works out where the nearest Mercedes me charge points are, taking into account the remaining electric range.

"With the launch of our first EQ SUV, it was important to help consumers with public charging accessibility," Jason Allbutt, head of product management at Mercedes-Benz Cars UK. "With Mercedes me Charge, customers no longer need individual subscriptions to charging networks, and can now access many charge points via the vehicle’s head unit or the Mercedes me app."

Matteo de Renzi, CEO of BP Chargemaster added: "The Polar network is the UK’s largest public charging network and is growing rapidly, with a focus on providing a nationwide network of 150kW ultra-fast charging – ideally suited to the EQC.

"BP Chargemaster’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz means customers can charge their EQCs via convenient charging locations across the UK, and increasingly at ultra-fast speeds. We continue to support EV drivers with their charging needs at home, at work and on the road, with all electricity usage on our public charging network certified as 100 percent renewable through REGOs."