Swiss watchmaker Breitling is celebrating its 17-year partnership with Bentley by revealing a new, £6,650 timepiece. Based on the 36-year-old Chronomat watch, which has become popular with pilots, the mechanical watch boasts a range of Bentley-inspired design features and is designed to appeal to those who are “enthusiastic about a modern life of active pursuits”.

Dubbed the Breitling Chronomat Bentley, the new watch is a 42 mm stainless steel watch with a green face and black dials for the chronograph. The strap, too, is made from stainless steel and comes with a butterfly clasp, while the Bentley name is engraved on the transparent case back.

Like other Breitling Chronomats, it’s a mechanical watch with a power reserve of around 70 hours per wind. Made from 346 separate components, the movement is protected by a case that’s water resistant up to 200 metres.

“Both Bentley and Breitling share illustrious heritages which have been the bedrock of future world-leading technological and design developments for our brands,” said Adrian Hallmark, Bentley’s chairman and CEO. “From the onboard technology which defines Bentleys as the ultimate luxury grand tourers, to the passenger environment that maximises comfort and unrivalled luxury, our new range of models all derive inspiration from our history while driving our vision forward into the future. The new Chronomat Bentley exemplifies this commitment to honouring our authentic values while creating a new and enduring icon for today’s modern customers.’’

Although the Chronomat has become well-known in its own right, it was derived from a 1983 watch made for the Frecce Tricolori aerobatic team. The current Chronomat range is based on a watch introduced in 1984, and features the same trademark ‘rider tabs’ on the bezel, as well as numerals and indexes. These allow the chronograph to work as a ‘count down’ timer or a ‘count up’ stopwatch.

Breitling’s CEO, Georges Kern, said the watch was one of the most important Breitling models, and put the company “back in touch” with its history.

“The 1984 Chronomat occupies a very important place in our modern history,” he said. “It was the watch that boldly proclaimed Breitling was staying absolutely true to its roots. When much of the industry focused their efforts and energies on quartz watches, the Chronomat reminded the world that Breitling had essentially invented the modern mechanical chronograph. The message resonated and the brand prospered. The Chronomat Collection is a fitting tribute to the amazing watch that, more than any other, put us back in touch with our heritage.”