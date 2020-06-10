The only UK preview of the driver-focused model took place at H.R. Owen.

Bugatti's Chiron Pur Sport – the answer to the question 'what happens when everything isn't enough?' – has been previewed in London at an exclusive event at H.R. Owen Bugatti.

The car, limited to just 60 unites worldwide, delivers technological improvements to the chassis, gearbox and engine compared to the already stratospheric Chiron.

There's new lightweight exhaust tailpipes made of 3D-printed titanium and magnesium wheels aimed at cutting down on weight – 50 kilograms have been shaved off.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport shown in London

The chassis has been tweaked too and a new gearbox in which all of the ratios have been shortened by 15 percent. Keeping it on the road are newly developed Michelin Sport Cup 2 R tyres as well.

This all means that the Pur Sport accelerates in sixth gear from 37 mph to 75 mph three seconds faster than the standard Chiron, if indeed you can call a Bugatti 'standard'.

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport shown in London

While the Pur Sport is aimed at ultimate on-track performance, its top speed is limited to 'just' 218 mph – we of course know that the Chiron platform has the ability to crack the 300 mph barrier. Horsepower however remains at 1500 metric horsepower of the main model.

"To represent an illustrious brand like Bugatti has always been a privilege for us, and we’re honoured to be able to offer our customers the unique opportunity to see the Chiron Pur Sport in the UK," said H.R. Owen CEO Ken Choo. "Since 1932, H.R. Owen has stood for only the best and we’re delighted that the manufacturer of some of the world’s most advanced and exclusive cars trust us to be their sole UK partner."

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport shown in London
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport shown in London

