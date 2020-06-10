Rolls-Royce is once again allowing customers to collect their new cars from its Goodwood base in person following the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

The resumption of customer collections at the 'Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence' brings the luxury carmaker a step closer to normality after a testing few months. Of course, these collections will take place with a raft of new safety measures in place.

Additional security and hand washing facilities have been installed at the Goodwood site; a one-way system for foot traffic will be adhered to, and there will be modified seating arrangements in cafés and other public areas at the site. In production areas, all staff must wear company-issued face masks.

The company will also continue to produce face visor and protective gown kits for frontline healthcare workers alongside its resuming car manufacturing operations.

Rolls-Royce temporarily suspended its manufacturing operations on March 23 in order to protect its workforce, and it became the first UK-based car manufacturer to restart production on May 4. Customer collections at Goodwood have only steadily returned however.

"It is a tremendous pleasure to welcome our discerning patrons to the Home of Rolls-Royce once again," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer at Rolls-Royce. "That this has been possible so soon after reopening, while maintaining both our tradition of hospitality and our critical new operational measures, is a tribute to the conscientiousness and commitment of the entire Rolls-Royce family.

"We have worked incredibly hard to remain in touch with our customers during this crisis. The fact that so many are choosing to collect their new car in person, even in these circumstances, underlines how close and valuable these relationships have become.

"We have to accept that the comprehensive safety and hygiene measures we have put in place at the Home of Rolls-Royce will be our ‘new normal’ for some time to come. Handover ceremonies are a much-enjoyed moment of familiarity; they are both celebratory and uplifting, and remind us of our true purpose as a company. We look forward to many more such occasions in the weeks and months ahead."

The first car to be delivered to a customer in-person at the Goodwood plant was a Wraith (pictured), finished in Red Velvet Sparkle with a Saddlery Tan and contrasting Anthracite interior – a first for the Wraith – with bespoke Black Badge elements including 21-inch carbon alloy composite wheels, Black Badge treadplates and a dark chrome 'Spirit of Ecstasy' and Grille.