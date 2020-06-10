Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has penned a new contract, but it isn’t the sort of deal usually associated with football managers. Far from signing for another club, ‘The Special One’ has joined Audi as a brand ambassador, having previously carried out a similar role with British luxury marque Jaguar.

The Portuguese, who has also managed clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea, has taken delivery of a Q8 SUV to celebrate the new deal. The new arrangement ties in neatly with Audi’s existing partnership with Spurs.

More on Mourinho's role with Jaguar: Jose Mourinho eyes up Jaguar's new formation

Mourinho was previously a brand ambassador for Jaguar, having worked with the British company on numerous publicity events. The former FC Porto manager even visited the F-Pace production line and worked on a car, before becoming the 100,000th person to take delivery of an F-Pace.

And Mourinho is far from the only Premier League manager to have connections with car manufacturers. Perhaps fittingly, given the way he described himself as ‘the normal one’, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a deal with Vauxhall/Opel, while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has a deal with Nissan.

“It is a great privilege to become an Audi ambassador,” said Mourinho. “It is a luxury brand with a phenomenal reputation for quality, technology and safety around the world. Audi UK has been a great partner to my club, and I look forward to working with them myself."

Meanwhile Andrew Doyle, the director of Audi UK, added: "Jose is unquestionably one of the best managers in the history of football, having won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Cup/Europa Leagues, and a number of league titles in England, Spain, Italy and Portugal.

"You don't reach those stellar heights without an unerring commitment to excellence and forward thinking. That's why we are sure our well-known philosophy of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ chimes with his own. We are so pleased to welcome Jose on board as an Audi ambassador."

The news comes just after Audi dealers re-opened after the coronavirus lockdown, and just ahead of the Premier League re-start. Spurs will resume their league campaign on Friday, June 19, facing Mourinho’s old club Manchester United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham are currently eighth in the league with 41 points, just four points behind fifth-placed United with nine games of the season remaining. However, they remain a massive 16 points behind second-placed Manchester City and have no hope of catching runaway leaders Liverpool, who have twice as many points as the side from north-east London.