Production resumes at Nissan Sunderland

Nissan resumed production at its Sunderland plant this week following a shutdown of almost three months brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The first car to roll off the production line of the UK's biggest car factory was a Nissan Juke.

The resumption of production comes following hundreds of hours of preparation to ensure absolute safety for employees. More than 5,000 processes were resumed in the process.

"It's great to see cars rolling off the line at the plant again, including the new Nissan Juke," said Alan Johnson, Nissan vice president for manufacturing in the UK. "It's a testament to the skill and dedication of the team here that we have been able to get back up and running again, with a full set of safety measures in place."

Among the new measures in place are screens, barriers, and dividers between workers, and a one-way system across the entire site.

Rest areas have also been redesigned, with break times being rescheduled too in order to maintain social distancing protocols. Staff will be provided with all the necessary PPE they need to operate safely as well.

For cars due to be exported, new health and safety measures have been introduced across the dealer network in line with government recommendations. The include the aformentioned social distancing measures, as well as additional safety equipment and hygiene regulations.

Because of those measures, Nissan has already managed to re-open 95 percent of its European dealer network. Showrooms in Baltics, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Ukraine are fully open, while locations in Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom are nearly all open. Dealers in Russia partially open too