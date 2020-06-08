Limited edition vans? Why not. Why can't commercial vehicle users have something a little special?

That's what Fiat was thinking when it came up with the Ducato Shadow Edition... probably.

Anyway, the Fiat Ducato Shadow Edition. It's a special edition version of the van's long wheelbase variant, and just 100 examples will be produced for the UK. On the outside it has an exclusive new pastel grey paint, painted front bumper, black alloy wheels, and parking sensors, all as standard.

On the inside it has a new seven-inch DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and full air conditioning.

In addition to the Ducato Shadow Edition exclusive additions, it also comes set with standard trim's high specification list, including a fixed full width steel bulkhead, side loading door, electric heated mirrors, deadlocks and electronic stability control.

It is powered by a 140hp 2.3-litre multijet II engine, which returns 40.9mpg and generates CO2 emissions as low as 183g/km (WLTP).

The Ducato Shadow Edition is now available to order, costing £32,800 +VAT. At that price, it offers a customer saving of 45 percent, or £1,745, compared to if the options included were added to the standard van.