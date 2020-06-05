Vauxhall's next-generation Mokka will show what the design language for the next generation of models from the British brand will look like.

The model will be the first to feature the brand's new 'Pure Panel' high-tech cockpit setup, that will be fully digital, yet driver focused and 'detoxed' according to Vauxhall-Opel design vice president Mark Adams.

"With the new Mokka, we bring the Vauxhall Pure Panel to our customers for the first time," he said. "Large displays, seamlessly integrated into one horizontal information format, a minimal number of physical controls and clear detoxed digital information, all together create an optimised customer experience."

The Vauxhall Pure Panel features widely stretched screens, removing the need for the multitude of buttons that have come to dominate car dashboards. It also provides the driver with vital information, like the management of the energy stored in the battery of the electric Mokka (the Mokka-e), without overloading them with unnecessary details and without the need to navigate confusing sub-menus, making life easier and safer for drivers.

The new Vauxhall Mokka is based on the same platform as the Peugeot 2008.