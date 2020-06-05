Nearly two thirds of people are likely to stop using public transport when restrictions are lifted after the coronavirus pandemic according to new research from Motorpoint.

A new web survey from the car supermarket found that 60.2 percent of the 630+ respondents said they would be unwilling to return to the buses, trains or trams in the future.

The results come as the UK government mandated face coverings on public transport as lockdown restrictions are beginning to be eased.

"While the Government urges people to avoid public transport wherever possible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, for many that isn’t a realistic option and the challenge moving forward for transport providers will be finding practical solutions that keeps our buses, trains and trams moving but passengers safe at the same time," said Mark Carpenter, chief executive officer of Motorpoint.

"However, for those people who don’t plan to use public transport, Motorpoint is in a position to help with a wide range of low mileage, nearly new cars available from over 30 different manufacturers with monthly costs that in many cases will be the same cost, if not less, than a monthly travel pass.

"This is reflected in the types of cars that customers are currently searching for on our website, with environmentally and economically-friendly superminis such as the Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto, Nissan Micra, Toyota Aygo and Volkswagen Up among the most popular, as commuters look for cost-effective alternatives to their current mode of transport."

Motorpoint, which is the UK's largest independent car dealer, stocks over 5,000 low mileage, nearly new cars and light commercial vehicles from over 30 different manufacturers.

Its locations re-opened earlier this week with a range of new safeguarding processes in place. Customers will be able to test driver cars unaccompanied, and all collections will be contactless and completed in specially designated areas to guarantee social distancing at all times.

Motorpoint will also continue to offer home deliveries for free, which will also be backed by the company's 14 money back guarantee.