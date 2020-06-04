New research from uSwitch has revealed the best places to park your car.

The safest car parks in Britain have been revealed in new research from uSwitch, with St Davids, Exeter taking the spot of the safest car park in Britain and Wigan the safest area to park your car.

The findings come as Britain's coronavirus lockdown is being gradually eased and people return to the roads.

More parking stories

mercedes c class covered poop Mercedes covered in poop after illegally parking on UK farmer’s field
brits ban pavement parking study Brits now want to ban pavement parking, study suggests
drivers defy pavement parking ban One in six UK drivers would defy pavement parking ban
nhs free car parking coronavirus Government offers NHS and social care staff free parking

St. Davids recorded just one car crime in the last year, the only car park to do so. Central Station made it two Exeter locations in the top three, taking third behind King Street, Stockport, with Grand Arcade in Wigan and Rother Street in Stratford upon Avon rounding out the top five.

Rear end of car in parking garage

Safest Car Parks (2019 – 2020)

Rank

Car Park

Vehicle Crimes

1

St Davids, Exeter

1

2

King Street, Stockport

2

3

Central Station, Exeter

4

4

Grand Arcade, Wigan

6

5

Rother Street, Stratford upon Avon

7

6

Thornaby Station, Stockton

8

7

Station South, York

10

8

Llandudno Station, Llandudno

11

9

Pescod Square Car Park, Boston

13

10

Oxford Street, Belfast

14
Cars parked in a parking lot

At the other end of the spectrum, Covent Garden in London was the least safe car park in Britain with a recorded 368 car crimes in the last year. Mayfair and Pavillion Road made it a top-three lockout for London, while two Bristol spots completed the top five.

Least Safe Car Parks (2019 – 2020)

Rank

Car Park

Vehicle Crimes

1

Covent Garden, London

368

2

Mayfair, London

273

3

Pavilion Road, London

266

4

Queen Charlotte Street, Bristol

245

5

Nelson Street, Bristol

230

6

New Street, Birmingham

 163

7

Prince Street, Bristol

 153

8

Knox Road, Cardiff

 146

9

 Wandle, Croydon

 142

10

 Crasswell Street, Portsmouth

 140

In terms of the safest parking towns and cities, Wigan topped the list with just six recorded car crimes in the last year, ahead of Stratford upon Avon, Stockton, Exeter, and Llandudno in Wales.

Safest Parking Cities (2019 – 2020)

Rank

City

Average # of Vehicle Crimes (Busiest Car Parks)

1

Wigan

6

2

Stratford upon Avon

7

3

Stockton

8

4

Exeter

9

5

Llandudno

11

6

Boston

13

7

Stockport

15

8

Bangor

16

9

Scarborough

17

10

Ipswich

18

Bristol topped the least of least safe parking towns and cities, ahead of Luton, Central London (which locked out the top three spots in the individual location list), Portsmouth, and Croydon.

Least Safe Parking Cities (2019 – 2020)

Rank

City

Average # of Vehicle Crimes (Busiest Car Parks)

1

Bristol

167

2

Luton

123

3

Central London

122

4

Portsmouth

118

5

Croydon

116

6

Birmingham

112

7

Bournemouth

110

8

Bradford

96

9

Leeds

94

10

Nottingham

88