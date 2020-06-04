The safest car parks in Britain have been revealed in new research from uSwitch, with St Davids, Exeter taking the spot of the safest car park in Britain and Wigan the safest area to park your car.

The findings come as Britain's coronavirus lockdown is being gradually eased and people return to the roads.

St. Davids recorded just one car crime in the last year, the only car park to do so. Central Station made it two Exeter locations in the top three, taking third behind King Street, Stockport, with Grand Arcade in Wigan and Rother Street in Stratford upon Avon rounding out the top five.

Safest Car Parks (2019 – 2020) Rank Car Park Vehicle Crimes 1 St Davids, Exeter 1 2 King Street, Stockport 2 3 Central Station, Exeter 4 4 Grand Arcade, Wigan 6 5 Rother Street, Stratford upon Avon 7 6 Thornaby Station, Stockton 8 7 Station South, York 10 8 Llandudno Station, Llandudno 11 9 Pescod Square Car Park, Boston 13 10 Oxford Street, Belfast 14

At the other end of the spectrum, Covent Garden in London was the least safe car park in Britain with a recorded 368 car crimes in the last year. Mayfair and Pavillion Road made it a top-three lockout for London, while two Bristol spots completed the top five.

Least Safe Car Parks (2019 – 2020) Rank Car Park Vehicle Crimes 1 Covent Garden, London 368 2 Mayfair, London 273 3 Pavilion Road, London 266 4 Queen Charlotte Street, Bristol 245 5 Nelson Street, Bristol 230 6 New Street, Birmingham 163 7 Prince Street, Bristol 153 8 Knox Road, Cardiff 146 9 Wandle, Croydon 142 10 Crasswell Street, Portsmouth 140

In terms of the safest parking towns and cities, Wigan topped the list with just six recorded car crimes in the last year, ahead of Stratford upon Avon, Stockton, Exeter, and Llandudno in Wales.

Safest Parking Cities (2019 – 2020) Rank City Average # of Vehicle Crimes (Busiest Car Parks) 1 Wigan 6 2 Stratford upon Avon 7 3 Stockton 8 4 Exeter 9 5 Llandudno 11 6 Boston 13 7 Stockport 15 8 Bangor 16 9 Scarborough 17 10 Ipswich 18

Bristol topped the least of least safe parking towns and cities, ahead of Luton, Central London (which locked out the top three spots in the individual location list), Portsmouth, and Croydon.