New research from uSwitch has revealed the best places to park your car.
The safest car parks in Britain have been revealed in new research from uSwitch, with St Davids, Exeter taking the spot of the safest car park in Britain and Wigan the safest area to park your car.
The findings come as Britain's coronavirus lockdown is being gradually eased and people return to the roads.
St. Davids recorded just one car crime in the last year, the only car park to do so. Central Station made it two Exeter locations in the top three, taking third behind King Street, Stockport, with Grand Arcade in Wigan and Rother Street in Stratford upon Avon rounding out the top five.
|
Safest Car Parks (2019 – 2020)
|
Rank
|
Car Park
|
Vehicle Crimes
|
1
|
St Davids, Exeter
|
1
|
2
|
King Street, Stockport
|
2
|
3
|
Central Station, Exeter
|
4
|
4
|
Grand Arcade, Wigan
|
6
|
5
|
Rother Street, Stratford upon Avon
|
7
|
6
|
Thornaby Station, Stockton
|
8
|
7
|
Station South, York
|
10
|
8
|
Llandudno Station, Llandudno
|
11
|
9
|
Pescod Square Car Park, Boston
|
13
|
10
|
Oxford Street, Belfast
|
14
At the other end of the spectrum, Covent Garden in London was the least safe car park in Britain with a recorded 368 car crimes in the last year. Mayfair and Pavillion Road made it a top-three lockout for London, while two Bristol spots completed the top five.
|
Least Safe Car Parks (2019 – 2020)
|
Rank
|
Car Park
|
Vehicle Crimes
|
1
|
Covent Garden, London
|
368
|
2
|
Mayfair, London
|
273
|
3
|
Pavilion Road, London
|
266
|
4
|
Queen Charlotte Street, Bristol
|
245
|
5
|
Nelson Street, Bristol
|
230
|
6
|
New Street, Birmingham
|
163
|
7
|
Prince Street, Bristol
|
153
|
8
|
Knox Road, Cardiff
|
146
|
9
|
Wandle, Croydon
|
142
|
10
|
Crasswell Street, Portsmouth
|
140
In terms of the safest parking towns and cities, Wigan topped the list with just six recorded car crimes in the last year, ahead of Stratford upon Avon, Stockton, Exeter, and Llandudno in Wales.
|
Safest Parking Cities (2019 – 2020)
|
Rank
|
City
|
Average # of Vehicle Crimes (Busiest Car Parks)
|
1
|
Wigan
|
6
|
2
|
Stratford upon Avon
|
7
|
3
|
Stockton
|
8
|
4
|
Exeter
|
9
|
5
|
Llandudno
|
11
|
6
|
Boston
|
13
|
7
|
Stockport
|
15
|
8
|
Bangor
|
16
|
9
|
Scarborough
|
17
|
10
|
Ipswich
|
18
Bristol topped the least of least safe parking towns and cities, ahead of Luton, Central London (which locked out the top three spots in the individual location list), Portsmouth, and Croydon.
|
Least Safe Parking Cities (2019 – 2020)
|
Rank
|
City
|
Average # of Vehicle Crimes (Busiest Car Parks)
|
1
|
Bristol
|
167
|
2
|
Luton
|
123
|
3
|
Central London
|
122
|
4
|
Portsmouth
|
118
|
5
|
Croydon
|
116
|
6
|
Birmingham
|
112
|
7
|
Bournemouth
|
110
|
8
|
Bradford
|
96
|
9
|
Leeds
|
94
|
10
|
Nottingham
|
88