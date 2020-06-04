Kia’s Picanto city car has been revamped for the summer, receiving updated design features, a range of new personalisation options and more efficient engines. Full pricing and specifications have yet to be revealed, but Kia has confirmed the refreshed model will go on sale in the fourth quarter of this year.

Externally, the 2020 model is set apart by its new headlights and increased customisation options, with a choice of 10 paint finishes and two new alloy wheel designs. The GT-Line and X-Line models, meanwhile get revised grilles and new daytime running lights, as well as LED combination lamps at the back.

Both cars get new bumpers, too, with the GT-Line cars designed to look more reminiscent of the brand’s sportier models, while the X-Line is designed to look more like SUVs. The GT-Line cars get red highlights on the nose, as well as gloss black highlights and “jewel-like” fog lights, and the X-Line cars are marked out with metal-effect trim on the bumpers and black trim around the wheel arches.

Inside, the Picanto has been updated with a new touchscreen infotainment system, which measures eight inches across. That’s backed up by a 4.2-inch screen in the instrument cluster, and even more colour is added in the shape of new “interior colour packs”. There’s a lime green number that combines a black interior with lime contrast stitching and white seat bolsters, silver-painted transmission and air vent surrounds, and silver-and-lime accents in the doors. Similar stunts can be pulled with orange, red and green.

Other additions to the 2020 car include the new driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking that applies the brakes automatically if it detects an impending collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian. Blind-spot monitoring is available, too, along with lane-keeping assistance and driver attention warning.

Finally, the beating heart of the new Picanto is the new ‘Smartstream’ engine range. That comprises two 1-litre petrol engines, offering customers a choice of 66 or 99 bhp. Both come with mechanical tweaks designed to make them more efficient, while there’s a new automated manual gearbox for those who prefer two-pedal motoring.

“The Picanto is one of our best-selling models in several regions worldwide, and a particular favourite among European A-segment drivers,” said Emilio Herrera, the chief operating officer for Kia Motors Europe. “The upgrades to the model are designed to keep the Picanto one step ahead of its competitors thanks to its vibrant design and fun-driving attitude, combined with ‘class-above’ connectivity and safety technologies. We are confident the updated Picanto will further extend our market share in this highly competitive segment.”