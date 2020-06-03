The new version sits above the existing Business variant.

Renault says it has “bolstered” the appeal of its Kangoo ZE electric van with the arrival of a new Business+ trim level. Sitting above the existing Business version in the zero-emission small van’s range, the model is designed to offer improved driver comfort and convenience with a host of new additions.

Prices start from £19,836 + VAT once the government’s Plug-in Van Grant has been taken into account. That means the Business+ is about £600 more than the equivalent Business model, although Renault says that money gets you an extra £1,700 of goodies.

But we’ll start with the similarities. As with other Kangoo ZEs, the Business+ comes with a 33 kWh battery pack that feeds a 59 bhp electric motor. If the official economy test is to be believed, that means you get an all-electric range of 143 miles from a single charge, as well as a maximum payload of more than 600 kg and enough space to stow a Euro pallet.

You get all the Business model’s standard equipment, too, including electric windows, Bluetooth connectivity and electric door mirrors. You get a sliding load door on the left, too, and there’s a full steel bulkhead between the driver’s compartment and the load bay.

But the Business+ builds on that with metallic paint with body-coloured bumpers, as well as a glossy black finish for the door mirrors. Inside, meanwhile, there’s a central armrest with storage below and an overhead parcel shelf, plus a rubber floor covering in the load bay. And the Business+ also comes with rear parking sensors, while a ‘one-touch’ function has been fitted to the electric window mechanism.

As with the Business model, there’s a choice of two lengths. The standard vehicle is the ML20 version, but you can upgrade to the longer LL21 model for a modest premium. However, Renault’s configurator currently suggests only the lowlier Business model is available in Crew Van guise, with a second row of seats.

Both versions of the Business+ are available to order now, although the first vehicles are not expected to arrive with customers until the autumn. However, Renault has launched a range of finance options for companies looking to run electric Kangoos.

On Renault’s Fleet Rate+, the Kangoo Z.E. Business+ costs business users £2 a month more than the Business model, at £197 per month. The vehicle is also available through Renault’s five-year zero-percent APR hire purchase agreement, which comes out at £300 per month including VAT. On a four-year, zero-percent APR lease purchase plan, meanwhile, the monthly payment is £249 per month.

The hire purchase and lease purchase agreements both require a 20-percent initial payment, but they qualify for Renault’s Buy Now, Pay Later scheme. Under that scheme, there’s nothing to pay for the first three months.

