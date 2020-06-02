People are increasingly more likely to change their minds about what car they want to buy compared to what they first considered according to BuyaCar.co.uk.

Both ends of the car spectrum proved popular when it came to last-minute changes of heart, with both luxury saloons and cheap runabouts both favoured. The Mercedes C-Class was the seventh most popular car considered by visitors to BuyaCar.co.uk, making it into visitors' baskets even before they considered finance options.

However, once finance options have been considered, it leapt from seventh on the most wanted list, right up to third.

Smaller cars had equally strong climbs, with the Peugeot 108 beginning outside the top 10 most searched cars, only to come out as one of the most popular choices on the online car buying platform.

The most popular last minute car buying decision is the Mercedes A-Class. After initial enquiries, the A-Class is consistently second-best to the Volkswagen Golf, only to beat the Volkswagen by 57 percent when it comes to completing the deal.

"Despite the unrivalled reputation of the Volkswagen Golf as a well-respected family car, for example, when people begin the process of buying one they are often surprised to learn that they can have a Mercedes for a similar monthly cost," said BuyaCar.co.uk's finance expert Christofer Lloyd.

"If people bought what they first searched for on BuyaCar.co.uk we would sell three times as many Golfs as the Ford Focus. But in practice we actually sell just over twice as many of the Volkswagen.

"But the car that seems to surprise most people with its affordability is the Mercedes C-Class - the car that appears to have enjoyed the biggest surge in buying intentions during the coronavirus crisis.

"The C-Class is now surging from the eighth most tempting car on our site to the third - now sitting just a whisker behind the Golf, in terms of orders that are proceeding.

"This ties in with the data we recently released revealing a growing appetite during the coronavirus lockdown for customers to celebrate the easing of restrictions by trading up on their next car purchase."

How car buyers change their choices