You'd be forgiven for thinking the latest 'new' car from Aston Martin is in fact a 55 year old legend – that's because it is. The legendary DB5 has gone back into production.

Aston Martin's Goldfinger Continuation Series is a limited run of period perfect DB5s, complete with replica gadget mirroring those seen in the iconic James Bond film Goldfinger.

Priced at £2.75m, each of the 25 cars – adding to the original production run of under 900 – have already been sold. And no, none of them are road legal, so even though they're fake, you can't go round spooking other motorists with the machine guns.

"We are making, perhaps, some of the most desirable ‘toys’ ever built for 25 very lucky buyers worldwide," said Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works where both the original and the recreation DB5s have been built.

"Creating the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars and working with EON Productions and special effects supervisor, Chris Corbould, is something truly unique and a real career highlight for everyone involved here at Aston Martin Works."

Among the Bond-inspired additions to the DB5 Goldfinger continuations are:

Exterior:

Rear smoke screen delivery system

Rear simulated oil slick delivery system

Revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates)

Simulated twin front machine guns

Bullet resistant rear shield

Battering rams front and rear

Simulated tyre slasher

Removable passenger seat roof panel (optional equipment)

Interior:

Simulated radar screen tracker map

Telephone in driver’s door

Gear knob actuator button

Armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear

Under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray

Remote control for gadget activation

In terms of the car itself, that's all as close to the original as can be, right down to the Silver Birch paint.

The aluminium exterior body panels are wrapped around an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure, while under the bonnet there’s a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine with a six-plug head, three SU carburettors and oil cooler putting out 290 bhp. The engine is mated to a five-speed ZF manual transmission which helps send power to the rear wheels, while up front there's unassisted rack and pinion steering.

There's also servo-assisted hydraulic Girling-type steel disc brakes coil over spring and damper units all round with an anti-roll bar at the front, and a live axle rear suspension with radius arms and Watt’s linkage

"Seeing the first customer car move painstakingly through the intricate production process we have created really is quite a thrill," said Aston Martin's heritage programme manager Clive Wilson.

"Obviously we have not, as a business, made a new DB5 for more than 50 years, so to be involved in the building of these cars, which will go on to form part of Aston Martin’s history, is something I’m sure all of us will be telling our grandkids about!"

Each car takes around 4,500 hours to assemble, and deliveries will begin later this year.