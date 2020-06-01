South Korean car maker SsangYong has updated its Musso pick-up truck for 2020, adding a new ‘longbed’ variant to the line-up. The Nissan Navara-rivalling vehicle has been given a new front end, as well as extra safety technology and a starting price of £21,995 plus VAT.

That money will pay for the basic EX model, which is the workhorse of the range. Like everything else in the line-up, it gets the new design that’s intended to be more in line with the brand’s passenger cars, as well as the 178 bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine and its six-speed manual gearbox. At the same time, 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights feature, along with air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, and automatic headlights and windscreen wipers.

Further up the range is the Rebel model, which adds roof rails, floor mats and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. That houses the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity software and a rear-view camera. A heated leather steering wheel, heated and ventilated seats, and leather-look upholstery also come as standard, while customers can choose to upgrade the gearbox to an automatic transmission.

Climbing higher still, the Saracen is designed to add a “premium feel” with 18-inch alloy wheels, Nappa leather seats and power-adjustable front seats. Heated rear seats, a 9.2-inch touchscreen and cruise control are all included in the £26,996-plus-VAT asking price, while front and rear parking sensors also feature. And as with the Rebel, there’s the option of an automatic gearbox.

Finally, the new addition to the range is the long-bed Rhino model, which not only comes with an extra 31 cm of additional load length, but a high-end specification all of its own. The 17-inch alloys are shod in XL tyres, while Rhino graphics adorn the doors. The vehicle also benefits from a standard-fit automatic gearbox, front and rear parking sensors and safety systems including blind-spot detection and lane-changing assistance.

“Back in 2018, SsangYong set new standards for a value-priced pick-up, with the launch of Musso,” said Nick Laird, the managing director of SsangYong Motor UK. “The updated model year Musso and the introduction of a long-bed truck, is further evidence of the brand’s re-generation. It demonstrates the rapid progress being made as a specialist producer of pick-ups and SUVs.

"The Musso is great value for money, is extremely well equipped. It has a distinctive look, like all SsangYong models, and boasts an array of advanced safety and infotainment technologies.”