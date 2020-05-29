Citroen has launched a new special-edition version of the C1 hatchback created by French designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. Dubbed the JCC+ and priced from £14,135, the newcomer benefits from a host of colourful touches that set it apart from other models in the city car range.

Following on from the C3 JCC+ launched in 2018, the car is based on the top-end Flair trim level but adds a handful of extra goodies, as well as the visual tweaks. That means automatic climate control is a standard feature, along with automatic headlights that illuminate when darkness falls.

Otherwise, the equipment list is much the same as that of a conventional C1 Flair. There are electric door mirrors, a seven-inch touchscreen and a rear-view camera, as well as dark-tinted windows and chrome-plated interior door handles.

Marking the car out as a JCC+, though, are the exterior and interior design tweaks. Citroen says the red, blue and yellow colours are designed to represent “passion”, “hope” and “radiance” respectively, but they also add a dash of brightness to the French hatchback.

The red can be found on the door mirrors, while the blue appears on the wheel centres and the yellow can be found on the graphics adorning the window pillar at the back of the car. All those colours appear in the JCC+ logos that can be found beneath the door mirrors and at the back of the car.

Those touches are set off by the black contrast roof and the 15-inch black alloy wheels, as well as the black wheel arch extenders and the tinted rear glass. The car comes with Scarlet Red paintwork as standard, but customers can opt for the Lipizzan White seen here, or choose from Gallium Grey, Carlinite Grey and Caldera Black.

Inside, the theme continues with glossy black trim for the touchscreen surround and gear lever, while a red panel dominates the dash. There’s white trim around the air vents, and blue upholstery on the seats - all of which is set off by black floor mats with yellow contrast stitching.

Under the bonnet lies the C1’s 1-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. Dubbed VTi 72, the power unit produces 71 bhp and is allied to a manual gearbox. The combination allows for a top speed of 99 mph and a leisurely 0-62 mph time of 14 seconds, but it will return a much more creditable 57.6 mpg on the official economy test. CO2 emissions of 110 g/km keep company car tax rates down, too.