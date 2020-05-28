Jaguar partners with Sky Documentaries to share 'Extraordinary Stories'

Jaguar has teamed up with Sky Media to launch Sky Documentaries, a new platform for feature length documentary films that has debuted this week

To mark the launch of the channel, and the partnership, a series of 15 second films that 'bookend' Sky Documentaries programmes have been shared by the British carmaker on YouTube. Each short video showcases unseen elements of Jaguar’s design and development processes, including clay modelling, machine modelling, aerodynamics development, sound engineering, and vehicle testing in some of the world’s most hostile of environments.

"We are delighted to celebrate extraordinary stories with Sky Documentaries and share part of our usually secret world," said Jaguar’s Design Director, Julian Thomson "Stories are at the heart of Jaguar – our racing history, our passionate people and our progressive design philosophy are all reflected in the design of our cars."

Anthony Bradbury, Marketing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK added: "Partnering with Sky Documentaries is a perfect opportunity for us to connect with a new audience in an exciting way. Jaguar’s mission is to take ordinary and make it extraordinary.

"Even the most frequent commutes becomes a rewarding experience in a Jaguar - whether that be the thrill of the drive, the passion for technology or an admiration for craftmanship. By showcasing our extraordinary stories and our remarkable people we hope to engage like-minds across the UK."

Duncan Wynn, Director of Sales at Sky Media, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with Jaguar as we add this new and exciting brand to the strong family of Sky channels. By partnering with Sky Documentaries, Jaguar will be able to connect with an upmarket audience that is keen to learn and engage with compelling and premium content."