Renault’s new E-Tech hybrid versions of the Clio hatchback and Captur small SUV have gone on sale with prices starting at £19,595 and £30,495 respectively.

Although Renault Clio and Captur hybrids will arrive in the UK in June, they use very different technology. While the Clio boasts a conventional hybrid system akin to that of the Toyota Prius, the Captur uses a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV-style plug-in hybrid system. That means the larger car can cover up to 30 miles on electric power alone before its 1.6-litre petrol engine kicks in.

Aside from the powertrain, though, Renault has confirmed that the Captur E-Tech will come with a choice of two trim levels borrowed from the more conventionally-powered Captur’s line-up. The cheapest of the two is the S Edition, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, satellite navigation and a rear-view camera.

Those highlights are backed up by parking sensors at the front and rear, full LED headlights and a 10-inch digital driver display. Keyless start is included, too, alongside wireless phone charging and a range of safety systems that includes autonomous emergency braking.

Moving up to the Launch Edition adds another £500 to the price tag, and that pays for larger 18-inch alloy wheels, blue stitching for the upholstery, and blue and copper details on the front bumper, front wing and C-pillar. The Launch Edition also benefits from a white dashboard insert with a blue line, while a Bose sound system and a 360-degree camera system are available as options.

The Clio, on the other hand, is available in far more guises. The cheapest hybrid version is the Play model, which comes with LED headlights, cruise control and air conditioning. It gets the ‘Smart Cockpit’ digital driver’s display, too, and safety systems including lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

Moving up to the Iconic version buys you 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Rear parking sensors, keyless entry and tinted rear windows are also included in the £20,595 asking price.

Marking the mid-point in the line-up is the £21,595 S Edition, which ups the ante with 17-inch grey alloy wheels, a 9.3-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and automatic climate control. Front parking sensors and a rear-view camera feature as standard, too, along with automatic windscreen wipers and auto high beam, which can dip the headlights when the system detects an oncoming vehicle.

Above that is the £22,095 RS Line, which offers a sportier twist on the Clio styling. There’s a special F1-inspired front bumper, special alloy wheels and a model-specific interior trim design. A perforated leather steering wheel dominates the cabin, while the external effect is finished by gunmetal grey lower door protectors and a grey rear spoiler.

Finally, topping the range is the Launch Edition, which also costs £22,095 and adds to the S Edition with a central armrest complete with storage, and an electric parking brake. As with the Captur, optional extras are plentiful, and include a Tech Pack with a 360-degree camera, wireless phone charging and “hands-free” parking.

Both cars are expected to arrive in the UK this autumn, with deliveries commencing in September.