Silverstone Classic, the three-day historic racing festival at the home of the British Grand Prix, has been cancelled for this year as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

The 2020 event was originally scheduled for July 31-August 2 and was expected to attract crowds in excess of 100,000, as it had in previous years. This year the event was set to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a 'greatest hits' racecard – something that it will carry over to the 2021 event.

"Following the latest Government advice, coupled with other scheduling changes at Silverstone, we have reached the inevitable conclusion that we will need to cancel this year’s event," said Nick Wigley, CEO of Classic organiser Goose Live Events. "Given the current circumstances and the unclear outlook on timescales, staging a postponed event – which was our original back-up plan – isn’t something we can plan for with any degree of certainty if we are to deliver the style of Classic that we all know and love.

"I can’t tell you how sad this news makes me feel. For the last 12 years it has been my life’s focus to build the Classic into the most amazing family friendly classic racing festival, the biggest and many people think the best in the world, but our priority at all times is the safety and wellbeing of those attending our events – as well as our own team – and we know that Classic fans will understand why this step has been necessary.

"As an independent events company passionate about what we do, we are so proud to have developed the Silverstone Classic into an internationally renowned historic motorsport festival enjoyed across generations of car enthusiasts, families, racing drivers and petrolheads.

"In times of difficulty, communities tend to come together and we’re incredibly grateful for everyone’s continued support. It means a lot. The passion of those coming through our gates is what makes the event the success that it has become and we are now already looking forward to celebrating our delayed 30th anniversary with everyone next year instead."

The event had alread sold a record number of Super Early Bird and Early Bird tickets, and those customers will be able to roll their tickets over to 2021, or get a full refund.