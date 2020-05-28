Groupe PSA, the French company behind Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall, has confirmed it will offer eight years of breakdown assistance to buyers of its electric vehicles. The extended cover will allow owners whose batteries run flat to receive a quick top-up charge at the roadside.

The company’s brands, which also include French premium brand DS, already offer three years of breakdown cover for conventionally powered petrol and diesel cars - cover that includes assistance for those who run out of fuel. For buyers of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, however, PSA will extend that cover for a further five years, in line with the eight-year battery warranty.

Under the terms of the assistance, home and roadside repairs are included, as well as roadside recovery. If vehicles cannot be repaired either at the roadside or at the driver’s home, they will be transported to the closest authorised repairer, while onward travel will be provided for up to seven passengers.

For drivers who run out of charge, the vehicle will be given a short charge at the roadside so it can reach a charging station under its own steam. If this is not possible, the car will be recovered to the nearest suitable charge point.

However, the company says the assistance will only be available to vehicles with fewer than 100,000 miles on the odometer. For vehicles sold within the cover period, though, the new owner will be able to take advantage of the cover until the vehicle reaches eight years old or 100,000 miles - whichever is earliest.

Groupe PSA is currently working on a major electrification strategy, with plans to offer electric or hybrid versions of every model in the car and van range by 2025. So far, the company has released electric versions of the Vauxhall Corsa and Peugeot 208, as well as an electric DS 3 Crossback small SUV. Hybrid versions of the Vauxhall Grandland X, Citroen C5 Aircross and Peugeot 3008 have also been launched, along with hybrid versions of the Peugeot 508 saloon and estate. All brand-new examples of these models will be covered by the extended breakdown assistance.

“We are pleased to extend the roadside cover on our new generation of electrified models to eight years or 100,000 miles,” said Richard Dyson, Groupe PSA’s parts and service director for the UK market. “Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles represent the fastest growing vehicle segment in the UK. With more buyers looking to make the switch, we hope this initiative will give first-time electric car buyers the peace of mind they’re looking for.”