Christchurch in Dorset has more EV charging points than any other are outside London according to new research from Compare The Market.

The southern spot had more publicly available charging points per 100 cars with 85.5, considerably more than second placed West Somerset which had 65.2 charging points by the same measure. Christchurch also had 112 total public charging points to West Somerset's 43.

Fermanagh and Omagh in Northern Ireland was third on the list with 38 total public charging points, 52.1 per 100 cars.

At the very bottom of the list, ranking 343rd on the list, was Barrow-in-Furness, being the only area in the whole of the UK without a single public charging point. Second-last Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire meanwhile had just nine public charging point, only one of those being a rapid charging point.

Brentwood and Castle Point in Essex and Oadby and Wigston in Leicestershire all registered just one public charging point.