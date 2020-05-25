A new survey from Venson Automotive Solutions has revealed that motorists have little confidence in government bodies when it comes to advice on buying and owning an EV, despite the government increasing investment to support electric vehicle uptake.

Just two percent of car buyers surveyed said that the government would be their go-to source for information, with 58 percent choosing unbiased experts from specialist motoring titles, and 44 percent of respondents going direct to the manufacturer for information. A further 31 percent said they would listen to friends and family that have already driven an EV.

The Venson survey also showed that 47 percent wanted to switch to an EV as a direct result of improved air quality since the coronavirus lockdown, but despite that just 18 percent of men say that would be confident owning and maintaining an EV, with that figure slumping to nine percent for women.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, recently confirmed that an additional £10 million would be made available for the on-street residential chargepoint scheme in a bid to encourage EV ownership.

"It is encouraging to see the government making such an important financial injection to rekindle growth in the motor industry and boost EV take-up at the same time," said Alison Bell, marketing director at Venson Automotive Solutions. "As we take tentative steps out of lockdown restrictions, the industry needs to collaborate to ensure consumers – be they private or company car drivers – have the confidence they need to make the switch and become EV drivers."

"Independent experts clearly have a big role to play in driving change and supporting manufacturers, as do those friends and family who have already made the transition to electric."