It'll be sharing fan pics on social media and releasing a new video series.

With the coronavirus lockdown still causing havoc for many people's travel plans, McLaren is urging people to take to the open road from the comfort of their own home via Forza Horizon 4.

Using the hashtag #DriveatHome, McLaren want its fans to create incredible new content, and it'll share its favourite in-game photos each week on its social media channels.

More Forza Horizon 4 stories

forza horizon april 2020 update Forza Horizon 4 Series 21 update will include these 6 cars
ford horizon update cars features New Forza Horizon 4 update adds most requested car
forza horizon 4 car leak Forza Horizon 4 leak hints at over 100 cars coming to the game
toyota street cars return forza Toyota street cars return to Forza franchise with 1998 Supra

Most modern McLaren road cars are featured in the game, including the Speedtail hypercar (pictured) which was added recently as an in-game prize and can be driven limitlessly in the game's incredibly detailed depiction of Britain.

McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome

The #DriveatHome initiative marks beginning of a wider collaboration between McLaren and the Forza franchise, with a series of episodic films shot in-game on the way, which will featuring famous faces from McLaren's history.

More McLaren? Go on then...

mclaren 600lt segestria borealis McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis goes arachnid with MSO
vettel option mclaren brown ricciardo Vettel was never considered for McLaren drive - Brown
mclaren considering mortgaging factory cars McLaren considering mortgaging factory, historic collection
ricciardo leaves renault mclaren 2021 Ricciardo leaves Renault to join McLaren for 2021

Gallery: McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome

McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome
8 Photos
McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome McLaren Forza Horizon - #DriveAtHome