It beat the likes of Aston Martin in a new survey.

It was recently revealed that when it comes to experience days, Lamborghini is the most coveted brand, but when it comes to ownership, Porsche is the car brand that most want to own according to a new study.

Online car supermarket BuyaCar.co.uk asked users what their dream car is, and whet they thought their chances of owning that particular car is. Porsche beat Aston Martin to the top spot with 18 percent of the respondents choosing it.

Tesla, BMW, and Jaguar rounded out the top-five, with Jaguar, Audi, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, and McLaren completing the top-10. Experience day favourite Lamborghini didn't feature on the list.

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo

"Porsche is clearly the most aspirational car brand for British motorists, according to the drivers we asked, but Porsche fans also seem to be the most committed to one day owning their dream car," said Andy Oldham, chief executive of BuyaCar.co.uk.

"It seems that Porsche hits the sweet spot of being sufficiently exotic to inspire dreams of ownership but also often as affordable as a more mainstream executive type car, if you are happy to go for a used model - as customers of BuyaCar always do."

The top 10 car brands British drivers most dream of owning

Brand

Rank

Number of models named

Porsche

18.0%

8

Aston Martin

7.9%

6

Tesla

6.6%

5

BMW

6.4%

4

Jaguar

6.2%

4

Audi

5.1%

3

Bentley

5.1%

2

Mercedes-Benz

5.1%

4

Ferrari

4.2%

9

McLaren

2.9%

5

